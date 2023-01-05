New location, new territory for Ottawa Penguin Plunge’s in-person return

It’s been three years since Penguin Plungers in Ottawa have taken a dip into freezing water together in-person in an effort to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Illinois, but the event returns this year with the children at the forefront.

Make-A-Wish Illinois Gift Officer Ashley White said there’s excitement around the Penguin Plunge this year and she’s been in touch with many people that supported it over the years. Penguin Plungers will gather Saturday, Jan. 28, at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road.

This is the first year Make-A-Wish Illinois is taking over the program by itself, and new territory for Make-A-Wish.

White said there are five teams of five people registered, one run by Parker Van Gelder’s father, Brian. Parker was selected for a trip to Disney World at the last Penguin Plunge that took place in person in 2019.

“Parker’s family just had their wish granted and I’m so excited that his dad formed a team,” White said. “He’s one of the highest fundraisers and it really feels like it’s come full circle.”

Parker had his wish fulfilled in October 2022 after COVID-19 put so much of everyone’s life on hold.

“That’s where we left Parker off, at that Penguin Plunge, and now we’re back in person celebrating his wish,” White said. “I just love that story.”

White said the Penguin Plunge is special to Make-A-Wish and Ottawa is a community that has been supportive over the years. The event was started by Linda Johnson.

“She’s always been my mentor through all of this and I always tell people that I just couldn’t quit Ottawa, that I couldn’t let the event go because it’s such an amazing community that really rallies around their Wish children and their families,” White said.

There is time for those wishing to participate to form a team. The only requirement is to raise $100, and it comes with a T-shirt. White said there will be live music and drinks available for purchase from the Lone Buffalo.

“Hopefully, they’ll see it like a penguin rising from the ashes,” White said. “Just to get everyone excited and reunited again.”

Those wishing to form a team or donate can do so by going to site.wish.org/penguinplunge23. For more information, to become a sponsor or help on the committee, contact communityevents@illinois.wish.org.

White said Make-A-Wish is also looking for volunteer wish granters to help children in need receive their wish, as there is a high need. Anyone interested can get more information on volunteering by going to illinois.wish.org and selecting “Ways to Help Us” from the drop down bar at the top of the page.