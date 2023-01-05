Marseilles council moves forward on $450,000 housing rehab grant

The city of Marseilles still is waiting to receive its $450,000 portion of the Community Development Block Grant to arrive but it took a step forward in preparing for the funds Wednesday night as the City Council approved signing authority for the grant account.

It was announced last year Marseilles was among the recipients of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Community Development Block grant for housing rehabilitation, receiving it for the second time.

Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the affected area this time runs from U.S. 6 to the Salt River from Main Street, and then east to Chicago Street.

“At the time we applied for the grant, something like 63% of the residents were low to moderate income,” Hollenbeck said. “That’s how we were able to apply for that.”

Hollenbeck said information comes from the census, and that’s why it’s important for everyone to fill out the census when it comes.

The plan is to use the $450,000 to rehabilitate 10 owner-occupied houses, potentially more if there are applicants that need less than $45,000.

“We’ll make sure all the money gets spent,” Hollenbeck said.

Hollenbeck said homes with public health and safety issues get the first priority among applicants, with issues such as water, sewer and HVAC being prioritized.