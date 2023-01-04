The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls suffer first loss in battle of unbeaten teams.

In a battle of unbeaten teams on Tuesday night in Petersburg, the Fieldcrest girls basketball suffered its first loss of the season in a 48-38 decision against Petersburg PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central (15-0).
The Knights (16-1) trailed 15-5 after one quarter but sliced the lead to 21-16 at halftime and 30-25 after three quarters.
Kaitlin White led Fieldcrest with 13 points. Ashlyn May added nine points, while Carolyn Megow and Haley Carver chipped in six apiece.
Amboy 33, Somonauk 18: At Amboy, the Bobcats held a two-point lead at halftime, but “couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense in the second half” in the loss to the Clippers.
Haley McCoy led Somonauk with 10 points.
“Amboy is a very big, tough and disciplined team that was able to patiently find some gaps in our defense in the second half to pull away,” Somonauk coach Jason Zaleski said. “We came here for a win, but I am very proud of the girls efforts tonight as they showed a lot of improvement in all aspects of the game compared to last week’s game against them. We can build from this as we get into the bulk of our conference games and conference tournament.”
Reed-Custer 50, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 41: At Braidwood, the Falcons dropped the road contest to the Comets.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heyworth 71, Flanagan-Cornell 34: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell to the Hornets in the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.
WRESTLING
Seneca 42, Plano 24; Princeton 49, Seneca 30: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish defeated the Reapers but fell to the Tigers in the triangular.
Seneca’s Chris Peura won both of his bouts at 195 pounds, while single victories were earned by Asher Hamby (160), Landen Venecia (182), Kyler Halm (106), Ethan Othon (113), Tommy Milton (126) and Nick Grant (138).
Sandwich 60, Amboy 12; Sandwich 50, Genoa-Kingston 20: At Genoa, the Indians posted wins over the Clippers and Cogs.
Nate Hill (120) and Josh Lehman (152) each recorded a pair of wins for Sandwich, while Kaden Clevenger (106), Kadin Kern (132), Kai Kern (138), Sy Smith (145), Bruce Decker (170), Cesar Garcia (195) and Tristen King (220) each earned a victory.
BOYS BOWLING
Rochelle 3,047, Ottawa 2,873: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference match to the visiting Hubs on Monday.
Nelson Brandt led Ottawa with a high series of 629 with high games of 238 and 248. Evan Spencer added a 496 series.
JV/SOPHOMORE BOYS BASKETBALL
Ottawa 52, Sandwich 37: At Kingman Gym, the Corsairs (11-3, 5-0) used a 17-6 advantage in the fourth quarter to top the Indians in I-8 Conference play.
Weston Averkamp paced Ottawa with 12 points, with Aric Threadgill (six rebounds) adding 11, and Evan Snook (seven rebounds) and Jaxson Cooper seven points each. Griffin Somlock (five rebounds, four steals) and Simieon Harris (five steals) each netted 14 points for Sandwich.