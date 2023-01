Say hello to Aaron V. Mercado, Ottawa’s first baby of 2023.

Aaron was born at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 2, to parents Jeannivette and Armando Mercado, of Streator.

The little bundle of joy weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Aaron has a 7-year-old sister, Isabelle.