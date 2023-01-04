Police blotter: January 4, 2023

Cameron J. Harshaw, 30, of La Salle, was charged with retail theft at 10:22 a.m. Saturday at Beck’s, La Salle police said.
Jakai J. Perry, 19, of Mendota, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no valid driver’s license at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after a hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Main and Sixth streets, Mendota police said.
Charles Powell, 73, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Tuesday in the 300 block of West Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.