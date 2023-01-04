Penguin Plunge event returns in person Jan. 28 to Skydive Chicago

Penguin Plunge is back in person in Ottawa at its new location of Skydive Chicago, 3215 E 1969th Rd.

The annual Penguin Plunge will benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Jumpers near and far are pledging to join together in person to help raise funds for future wish children. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with plunging starting at 1 p.m.

There also will be an option to “plunge where you are” if plungers across the state would like to join the fun. A plunger can be creative and plunge in the comfort of their own bath tub or local body of water – to raise money for children with critical illnesses. To form a team or donate to this event, visit http://site.wish.org/penguinplunge23. For additional information, to sponsor or help on the committee, contact communityevents@illinois.wish.org.

“We are so excited to have some of our dedicated teams already signed up,” said gift officer Ashley White of Make-A-Wish Illinois. “Thank you to our current teams Shrunken Treasures, Team Francisco, Parker’s Penguins and Jim Reilly for returning to the plunge. We are also grateful for our sponsors, Constellation, OSF Healthcare and Team Francisco.”

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, seeing to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 17,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children in all areas of the state. For information or to get involved, visit illinois.wish.org.