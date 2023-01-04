Ottawa takes step forward in acquiring $550,000 housing grant

Ottawa has been selected for the $550,000 housing rehabilitation grant for the coming year but the city still is waiting for the grant agreement to come in from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

A measure passed by the Ottawa City Council on Tuesday gives the North Central Illinois Council of Governments signing authority for checks related to this grant and it will make the city more prepared to move once the agreement comes in.

“This measure gives NCICG the ability to manage the grant, giving them signature authority once we approve it,” said Mayor Dan Aussem. “Then we go ahead and sign and make any additions, then actually sign the checks.”

Aussem said NCICG has the capability to sign checks because it is bonded, and this process should make the procedure a little bit easier.

Ottawa received the Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation for the first time for use in 2023. Homeowners who live north of the Fox River, east of Columbus Street and south of the CSX railroad tracks can apply.

Those eligible may qualify for up to $50,000 in home repairs paid for by grant funds. Homes must be owner-occupied.

Construction on these homes is tentatively slated for summer 2023.

Any questions can be directed to Tami Koppen with the City of Ottawa at either 815-433-0161, ext. 240, or by email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org.