Ottawa council approves $9,200 bonus to retain firefighters

The Ottawa City Council approved a side letter agreement with the Ottawa firefighters union Tuesday that would provide firefighters with a $9,200 retention bonus.

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem said this measure was put forth because the Ottawa Fire Department has had issues over the last year of firefighters going through training, which the city pays for, and then quitting to join fire departments in Aurora or Oswego.

“A lot of smaller communities are facing this with their firefighters,” Aussem said. “Smaller communities are losing experienced firefighters to cities that want experienced, trained-up firefighters.”

The rules of this bonus are as follows: Those who are already with the station will receive a one-time, non-pensionable payment of $9,200. Any employee hired prior to Dec. 1, who voluntarily leaves the department within four years of receiving the bonus must reimburse the city of Ottawa the entire sum of $9,200.

Employees hired after Dec. 1 will receive the bonus in four annual installments of $2,300 contingent on their employment with the city. There is no penalty for an employee who rejects the sign-on bonus.

Aussem said the hope is this helps the fire department with retention, as it’s still short people.

“At one point, we were short nine people and that created a lot of overtime,” Aussem said. “We were actually at the point where we were doing forced over time on guys who had already worked a ton of extra time.”

The Ottawa Fire Department has 27 firefighters on staff when it is fully staffed.