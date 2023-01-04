La Salle County Sheriff’s Office makes 3 arrests in recent enforcement campaign

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting three offenders.

“We can’t stress this enough: Impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior, and it puts the driver, passengers and all road users at risk,” said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss in a press release. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head on. If you use any impairing substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding in addition to impaired driving arrests the following citations were issued; three DUI, 12 speeding, two driving while license suspended, four improper lane usage, five operating uninsured motor vehicle, three expired registration, a disregarding a stop sign, 23 failure to wear a seat belt as a driver, a failure to wear a seat belt as a passenger, 11 improper use of electronic communication device (cellphone), three obstructed front windshield, two improper use of registration, a suspended registration, two disregarding a traffic control device, an adult use of cannabis by a driver and a plate security/visibility.