Illinois American Water rates to increase between $3 and $16 per month

The Illinois Commerce Commission issued an order last month adjusting base rates for Illinois American Water, effective Jan. 1.

The rate change request, which was filed in February, was driven primarily by more than $1.1 billion in completed or planned investment, reflecting about $948 million in water system improvements and $204 million in wastewater system improvements in Illinois from 2018 through 2023, Illinois American Water said in a press release.

Illinois American Water services Streator and several of its neighboring communities.

The last change in Illinois American Water base rates for water and wastewater service occurred in 2017. The amount of the rate change customers will experience will vary among the company’s operating districts. The monthly water service bill for the typical residential customer using 3,500 gallons per month with a 5/8-inch meter will increase between $3 and $16 per month, depending on the service area, the company said. The typical residential wastewater bill will increase between $25 and $36 per month, depending on the service area.

Customers will receive communication in their Illinois American Water bill further explaining the rate change.

The rate order will result in a total annualized revenue increase of approximately $67 million, the company said. The additional revenues will support continued investment in critical water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state, including the replacement, lining and installation of about 141 miles of aging water and wastewater pipelines. Investments would also include, among others, upgrading water and wastewater treatment plants, storage tanks, wells, pumping stations, fire hydrants, meters and manholes across the state.

“By making prudent, ongoing investments to maintain and upgrade our water and wastewater systems, Illinois American Water is committed to the safety and reliability of our systems in the communities we serve,” said Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water president.

In addition to the rate adjustment, the ICC approved Illinois American Water’s request for a low-income discount tariff. A combined wastewater collection and treatment bill for the typical qualifying residential customer could decrease by about $13 to $26 a month, depending on the service area. A typical qualifying residential water service bill could decrease by about $12 to $24 a month, depending on the service area.

“The low-income discount tariff reflects our commitment to affordability for our customers, in addition to the critical investments in our systems to maintain public health,” Losli said. “We remain steadfastly committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers and supporting affordability.