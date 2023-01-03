Volunteers needed to take down Christ paintings in Ottawa

Volunteers are needed Saturday, Jan. 7, to assist in taking down the 16 large paintings depicting the life of Jesus Christ in Washington Square in Ottawa.

The paintings will be taken down at 8 a.m. There will be no breakfast. Those interested in helping should meet at Washington Square.

Created in 1956 by the Ottawa Retail Merchants’ Association to keep Christ in Christmas. The 4-foot by 7-foot paintings depict Jesus’ birth, life and ministry, each painting accompanied by a Scripture verse. The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle.