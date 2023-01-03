La Salle County grand jury: Jan. 3, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Ryan Fuller, 29, of rural Ottawa (driving while revoked); Jamison Bauer, 40, of Sterling (unlawful possession of meth); Mario Rucker, 33, of Mendota (domestic battery); Shawn Finney, 34, of Streator (aggravated battery); Geronimo Flores Jr., 34, of Streator (driving while revoked); Troy Baker, 52, of Streator (arson); Jorge Esparza-Ortega, 33, of Ottawa (unlawful delivery of meth); Maria Myers, 35, of Romeoville (unlawful delivery of meth); Roxane Griglione, 52, of rural Oglesby (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Keagan Cook, 24, of Ottawa (aggravated assault); Zachary Farrell, 31, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Ian Buchanan, 29, of Ottawa (retail theft); Christopher Hall, 29, of Streator (aggravated battery); Sarah Sluder, 38, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Amy Hartgrove, 46, of Peru (unlawful possession of meth); Ashlyn Claycomb, 25, of Chillicothe (unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Bradley Chalus, 53, of Streator (driving while revoked; unlawful possession of a controlled substance).