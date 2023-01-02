Police blotter: January 2, 2023

Jeanette M. Learned, 53, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday at West Madison and Chestnut streets, Ottawa police said.
Daniel L. Reyes, 42, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while revoked Saturday in the 800 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Anthony Hensley, 26, of Washburn, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Saturday at Huron and Armstrong streets, Ottawa police said.
Terrence C. Mayers, 34, of Joliet, was charged with DUI and no insurance Sunday at 3041 Route 71, Ottawa police said.
Gary L. Powell, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Sunday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.