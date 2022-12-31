The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich wins consolation title at Plano Christmas Classic

At the Plano Christmas Classic on Friday, the Sandwich boys basketball team used a 24-18 second-half advantage to defeat Coal City 49-41 and claim the consolation championship at Reaper Gym.
Evan Gottlieb led the Indians (11-5) with 14 points and six rebounds, while Chance Lange had 10 points and six rebounds, Austin Marks had nine points and six rebounds, and Owen Seley had eight points.
“What a way to end a great week,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “The guys could have let up after losing a nailbiter to Yorkville Christian to open the tournament, but instead dug in and won three in a row with our defense. I am very pleased with the way we handled ourselves and grew as a team this week. I think we took some big strides, and we are excited to get the second half of the season started.”
Morris 56, Newark 47: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen came up short in the 15th-place game to Morris.
Newark’s Zach Carlson had 16 points, Jake Kruser 10 points and four assists, Joe Martin nine points, and Cole Reibel eight points.
Central 58, Marmion 41: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Rockets won their second straight title as tourney MVP Andrew Scharnowski netted 26 points and Nicholas Gouriotis posted 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Cadets were paced by 12 points from Trevon Roots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Princeton 47, Seneca 45: At the St. Bede Academy Lady Bruin Classic, the Fighting Irish came up just short against the Tigresses in the third-place game.
Kennedy Hartwig netted 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for Seneca (10-6).
– To read Kevin Hieronymus’ full story, visit www.mywebtimes.com.
Marquette Academy 52, Rock Island JV 29: At the St. Bede Academy Lady Bruin Classic, the Crusaders closed out the tournament with a victory in the seventh-place game.
Lilly Craig poured in 29 points to go along with four rebounds and five steals for Marquette, while Avery Durdan added eight points and four rebounds.
Serena 41, Mendota 19: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Huskers topped the Trojans in the fifth-place game.
Serena (11-8) was led by 16 points and four steals from Jenna Setchell, with Makayla McNally posting 11 points, nine rebounds and six steals, and Jaiden Mahler a team-best six assists. Setchell and McNally were both named to the all-tournament team.
WRESTLING
Seneca places 14th at ABE’s Rumble
Seneca finished 14th of the 60 teams at the ABE’s Rumble at Springfield’s BOS Civic Center on Friday and Saturday.
The Fighting Irish went 5-0 on Friday in pool duals, defeating Robinson (48-30), Sherrard (61-15), Knoxville (65-21), Hillsboro (60-20), and Benton (53-33) to reach the round of 16.
From there Seneca lost to Lena-Winslow (54-16) and Canton (37-34), topped Illini Bluffs (51-28), then fell to Tolono Unity (52-25) in the 13th-place dual.
Kyler Halm at 106 pounds, Ethan Othon at 113 and Asher Hamby at 160 all won eight matches in the event for the Irish. Tommy Milton (120) and Nate Othon (145) each claimed six victories, Chris Peura (195) five, Nick Grant (138) and Collin Wright (170) four apiece and Landen Venecia three.