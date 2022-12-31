December 30, 2022
News Tribune Area Roundup: Mendota boys fall in Plano finale

Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede girls finish tourney with wins

In the 13th-place game of the 59th Plano Christmas Classic, the Mendota Trojans fell to Hinckley-Big Rock 64-48 despite 19 points and nine rebounds from the Trojans’ Rafa Romero. Cale Strouss chipped in 12 points to the loss.

Girls basketball

Hall 32, Newman 28: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Red Devils struggled from the free-throw line down the stretch but prevailed to capture third place.

McKenna Christiansen fired in 13 points to lead the Red Devils (8-6). Jayden Jones contributed eight points.

Serena 41, Mendota 19: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Trojans fell in the fifth-place matchup. Leading the way in the loss were Katie Jenner with eight points and two steals and Cassie Gonzalez with five points and five rebounds.

Putnam County 26, Sandwich 24: At the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede, Ava Hatton tossed in 14 points to lead the Panthers to fifth place.

St. Bede 48, Kewanee 47: In its final game at its own Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, St. Bede squeaked past the Boilermakers to finish on a high note.