Dayton Bluffs in Ottawa to host first day hike Jan. 1

A first day hike is planned Sunday at Dayton Bluffs Preserve, 2997 Route 71, Ottawa.

The free hike is hosted by Friends of the Dayton Bluffs. Hikers will see the results of the ongoing restoration efforts of the woodlands and prairie.

The hike starts from the Dayton Bluffs parking lot at 8 a.m. and lasts about two hours. Hikers are advised to wear layers because of unpredictable weather, including gloves, hats and boots suitable for trekking through rugged terrain. Enjoy a bonfire and sip hot chocolate (while it lasts) following the hike.

For more information, call 815-434-0425