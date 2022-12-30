The Times Area Roundup: Streator, Ottawa will meet for seventh at Plano Christmas Classic after Thursday defeats

At the Plano Christmas Classic on Thursday, both Ottawa and Streator boys basketball teams suffered losses for the second consecutive day to higher-seeded opponents, meaning the Route 23 rivals will play each other for seventh place Friday at 1:45 p.m. in Reaper Gym.
The Pirates on Thursday fell 59-46 to Yorkville Christian, leading by four points at halftime before being outscored 35-18 in the second half. Cooper Knoll’s 14 points, Payton Knoll’s 12 points with seven rebounds and Conner Price’s nine points paced Ottawa (6-6), which was just 1 of 20 from 3-point range compared to Yorkville Christian’s 11 of 31.
The Bulldogs on Thursday were topped 51-40 by Northridge Prep, getting outscored by 11 in the fourth quarter after the contest was tied 33-33 at the end of three. Nolan Lukach’s 10 points and six rebounds along with Christian Benning’s eight points and 10 rebounds led Streator (7-7). Logan Aukland added a half dozen points.
Ottawa won the teams’ first meeting this season 62-45 earlier this month.
Sandwich 58, Lisle 45: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians led throughout against their old conference foe, paced by double-digit scoring from Evan Gottlieb (16 points), Chance Lange (15 points) and Dylan Young (10 points).
Sandwich will play Coal City — a 47-42 overtime winner over the host Reapers on Thursday — for 11th place Friday at 12:15 p.m.
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen fell to 0-3 in the tournament and will finish early Friday in the 15th-place game, leading 46-40 heading into a fourth quarter in which they were outscored 20-9.
Zach Carlson (18 points), Joseph Martin (10 points) and Lance Pasakarnis (eight points, nine rebounds) led Newark.
Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55: In the third-place game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Comets (10-2) edged the Huskers (12-3) by a single point.
Cam Figgins scored 21 points to lead Serena. Carson Baker and Tanner Faivre pitched in 10 points apiece for the Huskers, whose two losses to finish the tourney came by a combined two points.
Earlville 42, Hall 41: In the seventh-place game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Red Devils (5-10) led the Red Raiders (8-6) at the end of the second and third quarters, but not at the final horn, allowing Earlville to claim seventh.
Griffin Cook — who hit the game-winner with 2.5 seconds left — and Adam Waite scored 14 points apiece to lead Earlville, with Garett Cook adding eight.
For Hall, Mac Resetich poured in 29 points, with Kyian Smith chipping in seven.
Woodland 46, St. Bede 41: In the 11th-place game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Warriors (4-11) led by double digits in the opening quarter and held on late for a win avenging a November loss to the Bedans (5-8).
Connor Dodge’s 19 points, Nick Plesko’s 15 and Jonathan Moore’s eight points/eight rebounds spearheaded the Woodland attack.
For St Bede, Isaiah Hart scored 11 points, and Callan Hueneburg added eight.
Flanagan-Cornell 54, Indian Creek 40: In the 13th-place game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Falcons (6-7) received a 29-point effort from Kesler Collins with Connor Reed adding 10 and Seth Jones eight in the victory.
Somonauk 46, Gardner-S. Wilmington 45: In the 15th-place game of the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bobcats (6-11) salvaged a win from the week, holding on against a furious GSW rally.
Colton Eade (22 points) and Carson Bahrey (seven points) led Somonauk.
Girls basketball
Amboy 31, Serena 16: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Huskers had a hard time getting anything going against the host Clippers, falling to 10-8 on the season.
Jenna Setchell’s eight points was the team high.
Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Bobcats won for the second straight day to earn a title shot against the host Clippers.
Haley McCoy scored 19 points, Josie Rader added 18, and Katelyn Curtis led a strong defensive effort for Somonauk.
Fieldcrest 52, Putnam County 28: In the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Knights (15-0) rolled past the Panthers and into Friday’s 5:15 p.m. championship game against Eureka.
Ashlyn May (12 points, nine steals, five assists) led the Knights, with Kaitlin White also scoring 12 and Haley Carver adding seven.
Sandwich 47, Marquette 27; Princeton 58, Marquette 41: In the final day of pool play at the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Crusaders dropped a pair of games.
Lilly Craig led the Marquette effort in both, scoring nine points against Sandwich and 15 versus Princeton.