Police blotter: December 30, 2022

Timothy T. Miller, 45, of Ottawa, was cited Thursday on a complaint of driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said.
Sergio Hernandez-Sandoval, 39, of Ottawa, was cited Wednesday at Etna Road and Champlain Street on a complaint of no valid driver’s license and no insurance, Ottawa police said.
Roxane M. Harkins, 52, of Peru, was arrested 6:58 p.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of Main Street on a La Salle County warrant charging her with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, Peru police said. She was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Kevin Chester, 32, of Peru, was arrested 6:52 p.m. Monday at 4421 N. Peoria St. on a complaint of domestic battery, Peru police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jackson A. Zeriau, 21, of Peru, was cited 9:37 a.m. Dec. 24 at Eighth and West streets on a complaint of failure to report an accident, after police said he hit a stop sign with his vehicle, Peru police said.
