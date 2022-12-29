The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls come back to best Seneca, Marquette tops Kewanee at St. Bede

At the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic on Wednesday, the Fieldcrest Knights wrapped up an undefeated day with a 59-43 victory over fellow title contender Seneca, setting up Thursday’s 5:15 p.m. contest with Putnam County.
Fieldcrest (14-0) trailed 8-0 early and 12-10 after one quarter, but led by eight points at halftime and 17 through three periods with an attack led by Carolyn Megow (10 points, 12 rebounds), Kaitlin White (seven points) and Haley Carver (six points).
Playing short-handed, Seneca (12-5) was paced by eight points courtesy of Lainie Olson and seven apiece from Alyssa Zeller and Cassia Buchanan. The Irish play the Rock Island JV on Thursday morning.
Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46: The Knights outscored the Bruins 30-11 in the second quarter to break open the first game of the day. Ashlyn May led the Knights with 25 points, Kaitlin White added 17 points and Macy Gochanour had 11 points.
The Bosnich sisters, Ali (21) and Lilly (13) combined for 34 points for St. Bede.
Marquette 40, Kewanee 31: Lily Craig led the Crusaders to victory with 27 points, four rebounds and four steals. The Crusaders will come back with games Thursday against Sandwich (8:30 a.m.) and Princeton (3:30 p.m.)
Eureka 60, Sandwich 38: The No. 2-seeded Hornets improved to 11-4 with the win Wednesday.
Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 39: At the Earlville Christmas Tournament, the host Red Raiders (6-10) were defeated despite double-doubles from both Madyson Olson (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Nevaeh Sansone (13 points, 11 rebounds).
Olson and Sansone were both selected to the all-tournament team.
FCW 42 Henry-Senachwine 41: In the consolation championship of the Earlville Christmas Tournament, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland prevailed over the Mallards.
FCW’s Ella Derossett and Henry’s Kaitlyn Anderson were named to the all-tournament team.
Serena 31, Hall 23: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Huskers (10-7) won the low-scoring affair led by Jenna Setchell (eight points, eight steals, four assists), Makayla McNally (seven points, eight rebounds) and Jaiden Mahler (six points).
Boys basketball
Wilmington 50, Earlville 44: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Red Raiders trailed 29-13 at halftime, then cut the disadvantage to four (46-42) with two minutes to play before eventually falling to the Wildcats.
Earlville (7-6) was led by 12 points by Griffin Cook, 11 from Ryan Browder, and nine from Easton Fruit. Wilmington (5-5) was paced by a game-high 19 points from Ried Juster.
Earlville plays Hall at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the seventh-place game.
Putnam County 46, Woodland 35: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Warriors used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to get within one point, but fell to the Panthers after being outscored 17-7 in the final quarter.
Woodland (3-11) was led by a game-high 18 points from Tucker Hill while Connor Dodge added six. Putnam County (13-4) was paced by 11 points each from Jackson McDonald and Andrew Pyszka with Spencer Voss chipping in nine.
Woodland plays St. Bede at noon Thursday in the 11th-place game.
Flanagan-Cornell 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Falcons trailed the Panthers 18-16 at halftime but used a 26-14 second-half margin to earn the win.
F-C (6-7) received a game-high 21 points from Kesler Collins, eight from Seth Jones, and seven from Connor Reed. GSW (7-9) was led by 13 points from Cale Halpin and 10 from Bennett Grant.
Flanagan-Cornell will play Indian Creek at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 13th-place game.
Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bobcats led 38-28 at the half and 55-48 after three before being outscored 23-13 in the fourth by the Timberwolves and having a potential tying 3-pointer fall short at the final buzzer.
Coleton Eade paced Somonauk (4-11) with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Brock Sexton added 14 points, Carson Bahrey (six steals) and Silas Johnson 12 points each, and Weston Hannibal 10 rebounds. IC (4-10) was led by Jeffery Probst’s game-high 22 points, with Landon Schrader adding 19 and Sam Genslinger 10.
Somonauk will take on Gardner-South Wilmington in the 15th-place contest at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Sandwich 57, Mendota 48: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians led throughout to even their tournament record at 1-1.
Dylan Young had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, with Evan Gottlieb also scoring 11 points, Austin Marks scoring 10 and Quinn Rome putting in a team-high 15 points. Cale Strouss’ 18 points was a game-high for Mendota. Isaac Guzman and Izaiah Nanex added 11 points each.
Sandwich will take on Lisle at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the seventh-place/consolation bracket. The Trojans play Morris at 10:30 a.m. in the 13th-place bracket.
Plano 51, Newark 47: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the host Reapers held on in a close one to advance to play Coal City at 2 p.m. Thursday, led by Davione Stamps’ 21-point performance.
The Norsemen, who next play Hinckley-Big Rock in the 13th-place bracket 9 a.m. Thursday, were led by a 20-point effort from Jake Kruser and a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double from Zach Carlson.