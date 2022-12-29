The NewsTribune Area Roundup: Fieldcrest wins a pair at St. Bede Lady Bruins Classic

At the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic on Wednesday, the Fieldcrest Knights wrapped up an undefeated day with a 59-43 victory over fellow title contender Seneca, setting up tomorrow’s 5:15 p.m. contest with Putnam County.
Fieldcrest (14-0) trailed 8-0 early and 12-10 after one quarter, but led by eight points at halftime and 17 through three periods with an attack led by Carolyn Megow (10 points, 12 rebounds), Kaitlin White (seven points) and Haley Carver (six points).
Seneca was paced by eight points courtesy of Lainie Olson and seven apiece from Alyssa Zeller and Cassia Buchanan.
Putnam County 38, St. Bede 25: At St. Bede, Ava Hatton had 26 points for the Panthers (11-6).
Eureka 52, Princeton 37: At the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, Ellie Cahill poured in 32 points to lead the Hornets to the White Pool clincher. The Hornets beat Sandwich earlier in the day.
Gartin led the Tigresses (12-2) with 10 points, Miyah Fox added eight and Erin May had seven. Freshman point guard Camryn Driscoll was ill and missed both games Wednesday.
Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46: The Knights outscored the Bruins 30-11 in the second quarter to break open the first game of the day Wednesday. Ashlyn May led the Knights with 25 points, Kaitlin White added 17 points and Macy Gochanour had 11 points.
The Bosnich sisters, Ali (21) and Lilly (13) combined for 34 points for St. Bede.
Princeton 62, Kewanee 45: The Three Rivers East rivals played to a 25-25 halftime tie and were still deadlocked at 31 in the third quarter. The Tigresses outscored the Boilers 31-14 the rest of the way to win going away.
Sterling Newman 42, Mendota 28: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Trojans suffered the defeat despite Katie Jenner’s eight points and seven from Grace Wasmer.
Serena 31, Hall 23: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, Promise Giacometti scored 11 points in a low-scoring battle.
Yorkville Christian 52, Earlville 39: At the Earlville Christmas Tournament, the host Red Raiders (6-10) were defeated despite double-doubles from both Madyson Olson (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Nevaeh Sansone (13 points, 11 rebounds).
Olson and Sansone were both selected to the all-tournament team.
FCW 42 Henry-Senachwine 41: In the consolation championship of the Earlville Christmas Tournament, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland prevailed over the Mallards.
FCW’s Ella Derossett and Henry’s Kaitlyn Anderson were named to the all-tournament team.
Boys basketball
Sandwich 57, Mendota 48: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians led throughout to even their tournament record at 1-1.
Dylan Young had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, with Evan Gottlieb also scoring 11 points, Austin Marks scoring 10 and Quinn Rome putting in a team-high 15 points. Cale Strouss’ 18 points was a game-high for Mendota. Isaac Guzman and Izaiah Nanex added 11 points each.
Sandwich will take on Lisle at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the seventh-place/consolation bracket. The Trojans play Morris at 10:30 a.m. in the 13th-place bracket.
Wilmington 50, Earlville 44: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Red Raiders trailed 29-13 at halftime, then cut the disadvantage to four (46-42) with two minutes to play before eventually falling to the Wildcats.
Earlville (7-6) was led by 12 points by Griffin Cook, 11 from Ryan Browder, and nine from Easton Fruit. Wilmington (5-5) was paced by a game-high 19 points from Ried Juster.
Earlville plays Hall at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 7th-place game.
Lexington 59, Hall 41: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Red Devils trailed 33-20 at halftime and 42-33 heading to the fourth in the loss to the Minutemen.
Mac Resetich popped in a game-high 25 points for Hall (5-8). Lexington (12-2) was led by 18 points from Alec Thomas and 17 from Ethan Storm.
Putnam County 46, Woodland 35: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Panthers outscored the Warriors 17-7 in the final quarter to earn the victory.
Putnam County (13-4) was paced by 11 points each from Jackson McDonald and Andrew Pyszka with Spencer Voss chipping in nine. Woodland (3-11) was led by a game-high 18 points from Tucker Hill while Connor Dodge added six.
Putnam County plays Dwight at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the consolation championship contest.
Dwight 69, St. Bede Academy 68: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bruins battled back from a 42-30 halftime deficit to hold a two-point lead with 20 seconds left before the Trojans converted a three-point play in the final seconds to steal the victory.
Isaiah Hart had 23 points, Callan Hueneburg 21, and John Brady eight to pace St. Bede (5-8). Wyatt Thompson poured in a game-best 33 points for Dwight (5-9) with Conner Telford adding 15.
St. Bede plays Woodland at 12 p.m. on Thursday in the 11th-place game.