La Salle County felonies rose 14% as infection controls were lifted, but still historically low

On his first day at the prosecutor’s office in 2020, Joe Navarro donned a mask before entering and found an inbox that wasn’t overflowing. COVID-19 infections were up and crime was down.
Today, Navarro is La Salle County state’s attorney and his inbox is more full. Days before Christmas, La Salle County notched its 500th felony case of the year, which hadn’t happened since before the pandemic. The felony caseload is up 14%.
Navarro is not pleased but not surprised, either. The pandemic suppressed criminal activity and felonies were projected to rise once infection controls were lifted. Police and prosecutors have long seen it coming.
The news is isn’t all bad. Even with the spike, felonies are about average – the 2022 total is lower than in 2019 – and other offenses have not reverted to pre-pandemic levels. Misdemeanors, DUIs and traffic tickets all remain historically low.
Felonies
Take the two pandemic-suppressed years (2020 and 2021) out of the equation and the 2022 felony total is the county’s second lowest in two decades.
By far the worst period for crime was from 2004-08, when the resurgence of heroin pushed the yearly caseload past 800. This year’s figure is 40% lower than the record.
Buried in the 2022 totals, however, is a troubling trend: A spike in fleeing and eluding.
“I think the bad guys are aware of the SAFE-T Act and of the prohibition on police pursuits,” Navarro said. “Those offenses have gone up quite a bit and I see that continuing. In the short term, it’s going to be more dangerous for people on the road.”
Misdemeanors
La Salle County misdemeanors are on pace for a record low 575, down 19% from 2021.
Misdemeanors have fallen precipitously since the legalization of cannabis – marijuana had comprised a large portion of low-level offenses – and Navarro is pleased the yearly total has remained low despite the loosening of infection controls.
One area that bears watching is domestic battery. While offenses have remained roughly flat – fears of a spike during lockdown never materialized – Navarro is reevaluating the process of charging them.
“I don’t like filing the charge right away and then dismissing it because the victims have had a change of heart,” he said. “The desire here is to do the proper screening up front and ensure that if we go to court, we have the witnesses all ready.”
DUIs
Drunken driving is headed for a record low. La Salle County is on pace for 350 DUI arrests, the lowest ever and down 16% from last year.
While COVID-19 certainly suppressed drunken driving, the reality is DUI arrests were falling, anyway, thanks to ever-stiffening penalties and tough economic conditions. Drunken driving arrests have fallen in 11 of the past 14 years.
Nevertheless, two police chiefs suggested there are more impaired motorists out there than the rosy data might suggest.
“The pandemic brought with it a lower rate of traffic stops and self-initiated activity by officers,” said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond. “This is not to say officers aren’t out doing their jobs and actively seeking intoxicated drivers, but it did have an effect on the numbers.”
Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson said DUIs might be higher if police weren’t shorthanded – recruiting is a problem these days – and had more time for patrols. As it is, mental health and domestic incidents have police “responding as counselors,” which means more time at domestic scenes. He’s proud police have adapted to the needs of the community, but it has limited the time available for road duty.
Similarly, traffic offenses as a whole are on pace for 7,069, a decrease of 37%. Infection controls and a lack of manpower explain that trend, as well, though offenses have undergone a sea change since graduated licensing cut down on offenses by young, first-time motorists.