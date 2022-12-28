The Times Area Roundup: Serena, Seneca, Marquette, Reed-Custer the final four at Marquette Christmas Tournament

On the Marquette Christmas Tournament’s second day of competition Tuesday, the Serena Huskers survived a wild one, with Hunter Staton nailing the game-winner on an inbounds play to send Serena (12-1) past Lexington (12-2) 63-62 in double-overtime and on to Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
Staton finished with a team-high 15 points. Ritchie Armour added a dozen to propel the Huskers into the semifinals and send the Minutemen to the fifth-place bracket.
Marquette 55, Earlville 46: In the Marquette Christmas Tournament’s final game of the day, the host Crusaders trailed as late as the third quarter but built a seven-point lead by quarter’s end on their way to the win over the Red Raiders and a trip to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against Reed-Custer.
Tommy Durdan scored 16 points, Krew Bond put in 12 and Charlie Mullen tallied seven for Marquette (9-3).
For Earlville (7-5), leaders included Garett Cook (15 points), Griffin Cook (13 points) and Diego Vazquez (seven points). The Raiders will play Wilmington at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the fifth-place bracket.
Seneca 66, Hall 44: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the undefeated and top-seeded Fighting Irish (12-0) trailed 27-26 at halftime before assuming control in the second half for what turned into a convincing victory over the Red Devils (5-8).
Braden Ellis scored a game-high 22 points, while Paxton Giertz and Calvin Maierhofer put in 12 apiece for Seneca – set to face Serena in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
Mac Resetich scored 21 points for Hall, with Payton Dye adding a half dozen.
Woodland 43, Gardner-S. Wilmington 41: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Warriors (3-10) held single-possession leads at the end of every quarter, including the fourth, to send them to Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. consolation semifinal game against Putnam County.
Nick Plesko scored 14 points, Connor Dodge added 10, and Jonathan Moore tallied nine points in the Warriors’ victory.
Putnam Co. 62, Flanagan-Cornell 38: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Panthers (12-4) shook off Monday’s upset and led the Falcons (5-7) throughout, pulling away in the third quarter.
Jackson McDonald with 15 points and 10 apiece courtesy of Wyatt Grimshaw, Andrew Pyszka and Owen Saepharn led Putnam County, which plays Woodland in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell, which next plays Gardner-South Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, was led by 19 points from Kesler Collins.
Dwight 64, Somonauk 51: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bobcats (4-10) played from behind throughout an eventual 13-point loss in the consolation bracket, with Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson pouring in a game-best 34 points.
Colton Eade scored 21 points for Somonauk, which drops to the 13th-place bracket and will play Indian Creek at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with Carson Bahrey adding 15.
Yorkville Christian 54, Sandwich 51: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians rallied and nearly upset the No. 6 seed in an eventual three-point, opening-round defeat.
Dylan Young scored 13 points to lead the Indians, who play Mendota at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket. Evan Gottlieb, Austin Marks and Owen Sheley pitched in 10 points apiece.
Northridge 59, Newark 23: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen were held to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of the opening-round loss to the No. 5 seed.
Zach Carlson scored 11 of the Norsemen’s 23 points. Newark next will play in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. consolation-bracket contest.
Girls basketball
Earlville Christmas Tournament opens: At Earlville, the Red Raiders’ Earlville Christmas Tournament opened Tuesday.
Henry-Senachwine (40-12 over DePue), Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (71-20 over LaMoille), Pecatonica (52-22 over Yorkville Christian) and Hinckley-Big Rock (55-24 over Earlville) scored victories.
Play continues Wednesday.
Fieldcrest 68, Rock Island JV 18: At the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Knights (12-0) remained undefeated with a dominating opening-round win ahead of two games Wednesday – 8:30 a.m. against the host Lady Bruins and 3:30 p.m. vs. Seneca.
Kaitlin White scored 15 points, with Carolyn Megow and Ashlyn May adding 11 apiece in Fieldcrest’s Tuesday victory.
Seneca 42, Putnam Co. 39: In their second game of the day at the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Fighting Irish (12-4) stayed unbeaten in the tourney by winning the middle quarters and holding on. They were led by Kennedy Hartwig’s 12 points as well as 10 from Cassia Buchanan.
Eureka 70, Marquette 50: At the St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Crusaders suffered the defeat despite a 32-point effort from Lilly Craig. She also pitched in six steals in the loss.
Roanoke-Benson 52, Serena 51: In the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Huskers (9-7) suffered the defeat despite a 12-point, six-rebound effort from Paisley Twait, a 16-point, five-rebound game from Makayla McNally and an 11-point, six-assist showing from Jenna Setchell.
Serena will face Hall on Wednesday.
Somonauk 44, Mendota 38: In the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Bobcats notched the win led by Haley McCoy’s 16 points and five steals, Katelyn Curtis’ 13 points and six steals, and Josie Rader’s 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Somonauk next faces Sterling Newman in the tournament.
Girls wrestling
Ottawa hosts 2022 invitational: At Kingman Gym on Tuesday, the Pirates hosted the Ottawa Girls Invitational.
Seneca’s Sammie Griesen won the championship at 130 pounds, scoring three pinfall victories. It was the first tournament championship in an IHSA-sanctioned event won by a Seneca girls wrestler. Her championship victory was a pin of Geneseo’s Phoebe Shoemaker.
For Streator, Jaylen Richardson was the runner-up at 135, with Isabel Gwaltney adding a sixth-place finish at 105.
Boys wrestling
Indians first at Sandwich Duals: At the Sandwich Dual Team Tournament, the host Indians defeated St. Viator (47-15), Durand/Pecatonica (45-30), Rockford East (45-30) and Plainfield Central (39-30) to claim the title.
Jack Forth recorded four victories on the day for Sandwich. Adding three apiece were Cesar Garcia and Kadin Kern.