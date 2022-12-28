Police blotter: December 28, 2022

Justin Fleming, 27, of Ottawa, was arrested Tuesday on the 400 block of Second Avenue on a complaint of domestic battery, Ottawa police said. Fleming was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jesse Fleming, 25, of Ottawa, was arrested Tuesday on the 400 block of Second Avenue on a complaint of domestic battery, Ottawa police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.