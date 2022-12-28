December 28, 2022
Police blotter: December 28, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
Justin Fleming, 27, of Ottawa, was arrested Tuesday on the 400 block of Second Avenue on a complaint of domestic battery, Ottawa police said. Fleming was taken to La Salle County Jail.

Jesse Fleming, 25, of Ottawa, was arrested Tuesday on the 400 block of Second Avenue on a complaint of domestic battery, Ottawa police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.

