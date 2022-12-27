Victims of Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa ID-ed by coroner’s office

A 44-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter, both of Ottawa, were identified as the victims who died in a Christmas Eve morning apartment fire at 1522 Sycamore St.
The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday Arthelia M. Brewer, 44, and her daughter, Melani A. Embry, 3, died in the fire.
The preliminary autopsy finding indicate both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as a result of the fire, the coroner’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Ottawa police and fire departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
A third fire victim and resident of the apartment was hospitalized and transferred to a Peoria hospital.