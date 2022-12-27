Police blotter: December 27, 2022

Charles Uphouse, 34, of Streator, was cited 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Otter Creek Road in Otter Creek Township on a complaint of DUI, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the man was sitting in a parked vehicle.
Roque Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was cited Monday on the 400 block of East Washington Street on a complaint of trespassing to state supported land, Ottawa police said.
Skylar Shane Hillaker, 37, of Ottawa, was cited Monday on the 1600 block of Clinton Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.