Police blotter: December 26, 2022

David Teafoe, 30, of Elgin, was cited Monday on the 100 block of East Superior Street on complaints of driving while license revoked and for a taillight offense, Ottawa police said.

Arreola D. Eusebio, 41, of Joliet, was cited Sunday at Center and Catherine streets on complaints of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to yield, Ottawa police said.

Jose A. Munoz, 44, of Long Point, was cited Sunday at Joliet and La Salle streets on complaints of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a traffic signal, Ottawa police said.

Eric A. Becker, 46, of Mendota, was arrested 10:24 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Carolyn Street on a complaint of domestic battery, Mendota police said. Becker was taken to La Salle County Jail.

Heather R. Reynolds, 41, of Ottawa, was cited Saturday on the 400 block of West Norris Drive on a complaint of DUI of drugs, Ottawa police said.

Jacob Brown, 21, of Stillman Valley, was cited 12:53 a.m. Friday on U.S. 34, about a half mile east of East First Road in Mendota Township, following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Jacqueline Cortes, 18, of Mendota, was driving east on U.S. 34, slowing down to turn when a vehicle driven by Brown behind her slid on the snow-covered roadway and struck the rear end of Cortes’ vehicle.

Javier Baca, 41, of Streator, was cited Thursday on the 2800 block of Columbus Street on complaints of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended for no insurance, Ottawa police said.

Riley Oppenlander, 20, of Ottawa, was cited 11:30 p.m. Dec. 19 on complaints of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, DUI and driving while license suspended, following a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries on North 2653rd Road, about a quarter mile east of East 21st Road in Fall River Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.