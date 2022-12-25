Reddick Library in Ottawa to host ‘noon’ New Years party Dec. 30

The week after Christmas features a number of activities at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26: Crafter Hours, adults. Learn how to make a beautiful 3-D snowflake using paper lunch bags. Registration is required as spots are limited due to supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27: Can You Build It, 9 month to 6 years old. Show off construction skills. The library will supply the materials; participants will supply the imagination.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27: Game Night, seventh through 12th grades. The library will have Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Uno, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza (Christmas Edition), and many other games to play.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28: Parachute Play, kindergarten through second grade. Join in the fun with this holiday-themed parachute game.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 29: Craft-A-Palooza, all ages. Did you miss a take-home craft bag? Is there one you want to make again? If so, join the library for this morning of crafting fun.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29: Bingo, seventh through 12th grades. Join the library for some bingo.

11:15 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 30: Rockin’“Noon” Years Eve Party, all ages. Count down to celebrate the “noon” year with fun games and crafts to make and take for celebrations at home.

Saturday, Dec. 31: Reddick Library will be closed.