La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19 activity

La Salle County remained in low risk for COVID-19 activity, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the seven days prior to Dec. 23, the case rate/total cases (last seven days) were 175.76 out of 100,000; the new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 9.9 out of 100,000; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 2.7%.

The La Salle County Health Department issued its report Dec. 22 to get ahead of a winter storm warning. There were 162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide since Dec. 16. Making up those cases were eight boys younger than 13, five girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, four teenage girls, six men in their 20s, six women in their 20s, six men in their 30s, 16 women in their 30s, three men in their 40s, nine women in their 40s, 12 men in their 50s, 15 women in their 50s, seven men in their 60s, 13 women in their 60s, seven men in their 70s, 10 women in their 70s, eight men in their 80s, 15 women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and 10 women in their 90s.

The health department reported 82 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Salle County removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/