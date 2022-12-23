No injuries in Ottawa Avenue fire that originated from laundry room

There were no injuries Friday after Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at an Ottawa Avenue building.

Firefighters arrived at 5:51 a.m. to a fire showing from a window on the northwest corner of the structure and had the fire controlled at 6:13 a.m. Crews found heavy fire in the laundry room, kitchen and attic of the building.

Ottawa Fire Department investigators determined the origin of the fire was the laundry room, because of the damage in the area, the cause was undetermined.

Ottawa Avenue was closed at Boyce Memorial Drive as firefighters tended to the fire.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.