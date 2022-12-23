Indian Valley Vocational Center names outstanding winter students

Indian Valley Vocational Center in Sandwich announced its outstanding winter students selected by their instructors. The criteria involved qualities, such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award. The students are:

George Baumann, Welding and Fabrication, Hinckley Big Rock; Paige Feitlich, Law Enforcement, Indian Creek; Aidan McGarry, Computer Programming and Gaming Technologies, Plano; Addison Caho, Emergency Medical Services, Plano; Zac Gatenby, Automotive Technology, Sandwich; Joey Shafer, Graphic Design, Sandwich; Amanda Skinner, Health Occupations, Sandwich; Melody Goldstein, Culinary Arts, Sandwich; Myranda Banister, Teaching Methods, Somonauk; Oliver Moore, Computer Technology, Somonauk; Brianna Gibson, Auto Body Repair, Somonauk; Nathan Adamovich, Welding and Fabrication, Yorkville; Roary Mezger, Construction Trades, Yorkville; Nolan Wood, Automotive Technology, Yorkville; Brooke Potrawski, Fire Science, Yorkville; Macy Kay Cyr, Certified Nursing Assistant, Yorkville; Connor Nameche, Sports Medicine, Yorkville.