The Times Area Roundup: Marquette struggles, falls to Marmion Cadets

The Marquette Crusaders ran into a buzzsaw at Bader Gym on Wednesday night, dropping a 72-42 nonconference decision to Aurora Marmion Academy.
The Cadets rolled out to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and breezed to the victory, despite 12 points from Logan Nelson, 11 from Krew Bond, and eight from Taylor Waldron for the Crusaders (7-3).
Collin Wainscott fired in a game-best 20 points, Jabe Haith had 18 points, and Trevon Roots added 16 points and six blocked shots for Marmion (8-3).
The Crusaders return to action at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Woodland in the first round of the Marquette Christmas Tournament.
Sandwich 56, Somonauk 50: At Sandwich, the fatigued Indians moved to 8-4 with the nonconference win over the Bobcats, recovering from their double-overtime win over L-P the night before to surge ahead in the second half. Owen Sheley and Evan Gottlieb each popped in 16 points in the win.
Girls basketball
Sandwich 46, Somonauk 37: At Sandwich, the Indians jumped to a 10-0 lead from the tip, then after the visitors got back within one, made free throws down the stretch for the nonconference win.
For Somonauk, Katelyn Curtis posted 12 points and six rebounds, Josie Rader had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Haley McCoy added nine points and four steals.
Boys swimming
LaSalle-Peru/Ottawa 85, Metamora 58, Kewanee 10: At La Salle, Chris Lowery and Owen Phillips each won two individual events and helped a pair of relays to wins as La Salle-Peru/Ottawa rolled to victory.
Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.71), while Phillips claimed the 50 freestyle (23.04 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (59.15 seconds).
The quartet of Bo Weitl, Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery and Phillips won the 200 medley relay in 1:48.45, and the group of Brian Lowery, Jonathon Neu, Chris Lowery and Phillips won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.85.
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Knoxville 25, Streator 14: In the sophomore portion of Ottawa’s Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament, Maiya Lansford tossed in seven points for the Bullpups, who trailed by just one at the half.