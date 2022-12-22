Police blotter: December 22, 2022

Berenice Aguilera, 18, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license and unlawful possession of cannabis at 1:14 a.m. Thursday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and Maple Road, La Salle police said.
Derek R. Tysver, 36, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked and no insurance Wednesday at Ottawa Avenue and Elm Street, Ottawa police said.
Tennille M. Watkins, 27, of Streator, was charged with driving while revoked and no insurance and was picked up on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) Wednesday at Columbus and Post streets, Ottawa police said.
Zachary D. Abernathy, 41, of Oglesby was charged with retail theft at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Kelly J. Buell, 48, of Spring Valley was charged with retail theft at 2:51 p.m. Monday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.