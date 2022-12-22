Master gardener, master naturalist volunteers honored

Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County master gardener and master naturalist volunteers were recognized for their years of service and individual projects at the annual holiday gatherings in Ottawa and Henry.

Volunteers in these four counties have made a great impact on their communities. Master gardener and master naturalist volunteers participate in educational programs in their communities. Those opportunities may include speaking at clubs, civic groups, or schools; answering calls or emails at help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens and resources.

Volunteers met during a potluck and discussed plans for future projects, exchanged gifts, made natural soy candles and celebrated years of service. Certificates, patches and pins were awarded to attendees for one, five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of volunteer service to their communities.

Among active, intern and alumni members, the four-county area awarded certificates for more than 500 years of combined volunteer service.

Marcia Gray, of Grand Ridge, completed her course work in November of 2022 to graduate to intern status. (Photo provided by Marilyn Jean Smith)

Three trainees enrolled in the Master Gardener Class during 2022. Marcia Gray, of Grand Ridge, completed her course work in November of 2022 to graduate to intern status. Spanning the years, Barb Dahlbach, of Toluca, and Pattie Ong, of Wenona, received their 25-year service pin, while Gaye Kyle, of Princeton, received her 20-year pin.

New educational opportunities for the upcoming year may include cooking with herbs, after school programs, new community vegetable as well as native plant beds, plants for food pantries, as well as some very interesting educational opportunities. The program also will be offering additional master gardener and master naturalist trainings. For more information about becoming a master gardener or master naturalist, contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu.