The Times Area Roundup: Seneca boys top Newark 57-39 to stay undefeated

The Seneca boys basketball team scored the opening 10 points against Newark in an eventual 57-39 home victory on Tuesday night to stay unbeaten on the season at 10-0 — the program’s best start since the 2012-13 squad captured its first 11 games.
Seneca, which had defeated Newark earlier this season in the title game of the Seneca Turkey Tournament, led 20-10 after the opening quarter and 33-24 at halftime. The Norsemen closed to within five (37-32) three minutes into the second half, but the hosts outscored them 20-7 the rest of the way.
Paxton Giertz led the way for Seneca with a game-high 18 points, while Calvin Maierhofer added 12 points. Kysen Klinker chipped in nine points with Braden Ellis and Lane Provance netting eight each.
Newark (6-4) was paced by 12 points from Jake Kruser, while Cole Reibel had nine and Zach Carlson eight.
“This was a nice win versus a hard-playing Newark team,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “We missed several point-blank looks and were average (16 of 24) at the foul line. It is nice to be 10-0, but we need to continue to improve and grow.”
Fieldcrest 60, Flanagan Cornell 31: At Minonk, the Knights captured the Heart of Illinois Conference game from the Falcons.
WRESTLING
Ottawa 84, Mendota 0: At Mendota, the Pirates rolled to victory behind pinfalls from Nico Stanfill (132), Malachi Snyder (138), Marek Duffy (145), Sebastian Cabrera (152), Ryan Wlson (195), Charles Medrow (220) and Alex Perez (295).
Streator 60, Mendota 12: At Mendota, the Bulldogs received pinfalls from Taylor Barbee (132), Jaylen Richardson (138), Andrew Warwick (145), Devin Thompson (152), Steve Goplin (160), Alex Lopez (195) and Aydan Radke (220) in the win over the Trojans.
Lisle triangular: At Lisle, the Fighting Irish (8-6) topped the host Lions 49-30 but fell to Kaneland 45-36 in the triangular.
Nate Othon (11-1 major decision; pinfall in :57) at 145 and Chris Peura (pinfall in 1:38; pinfall in 1:37) at 195/220 were both double winners for Seneca. The Fighting Irish also received single triumphs from Avery Phillips (113, pinfall in 4:55), Nick Grant (132, pinfall in 1:34), Ryan Flynn (160, 8-4 decision), Collin Wright (170, pinfall in 2:59), Sullivan Feldt (220, pinfall in :24), and Alex Bogner (285, pinfall in 1:04).
Metea Valley Quad Invite: At Aurora, Sandwich swept all three duals, recording wins against East Aurora (46-36), Metea Valley (33-18) and St. Charles North (39-28).
Josh Lehman (pinfall in :45; 2-1 decision) at 152/160, Sy Smith (12-11 decision; 14-2 major decision) at 138/145, Nolan Bobee (pinfall in 3:00; pinfall in 2:56) at 160/152, and Bryce Decker (pinfall in 3:44; 3-1 decision) at 170/182 each captured two victories.
The Indians also received single wins from Shane McGuane (106, pinfall in 1:57), Ashlyn Strenz (113, pinfall in 2:06), Nate Hill (120, pinfall in 1:03), Kadin Kern (132, 7-2 decision), Miles Corder (138, pinfall in 2:37), Kai Kern (138, pinfall in 1:00), Kaden Clevenger (170, pinfall in 3:24), and Devon Blanchard (182, pinfall in 2:38).