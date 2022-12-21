Seneca FFA places 2nd in state in agronomy career development event

The 2022 Seneca FFA Agronomy Career Development Event team repeated last year’s feat as the state runner-up. The team also captured first place in the Section 7 CDE earlier in the month.

The team was led by Chris Poyner who placed second in the state, also for the second year in a row. Calvin Maierhofer was ninth place individual with Ashlin Jackson and Talia Johnson contributing to the score. There were 46 teams and 175 individuals competing.

At the Section 7 CDE at Illinois Valley Community College, Seneca claimed seven of the top 10 places. Poyner won the contest and was awarded a scholarship. He was followed by Maierhofer in second; Jackson, third, Chris Smith, fourth; Grant McCloskey, sixth; Talia Johnson, seventh; Natalie Misener, ninth; and Grace Beland, 12th.

The Agronomy Career Development Event requires students to identify agronomic plants and their seeds, identify weed plants and seeds, grade grain and feed samples, understand soil monoliths and soil surveys, and complete a written exam to display contestants’ agronomic knowledge.

The Agronomy CDE is an extension of the plant science curriculum at Seneca and contributes to the FFA mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.