It's official: Tracy Morris appointed IVCC president

Tracy Morris of Spring Valley was officially appointed Illinois Valley Community College’s next president at a special meeting of the board Tuesday.

“IVCC has been an important part of my life since I was a young child and it is a dream come true to be able to return to serve as the president for the college that has meant so much to me and to my family,” Morris said following Tuesday’s appointment.

The future president receives her diploma from President Al Wisgoski at IVCC’s May 1991 commencement (Photo provided by Tracy Morris)

Following a brief closed session, trustees appointed Morris as the college’s 11th president and approved her employment agreement. She will assume presidential duties July 1; current president Jerry Corcoran will retire June 30.

Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named its president. Former president Al Wisgoski (1974-1996) graduated from IVCC predecessor LPO Junior College.

She is compliance officer at Joliet Junior College and as such performs oversight including on-time reporting, meeting legislative and accreditation requirements, and conducting assessments and reviews. She also provides oversight for the review of board policies and institutional procedures.

Prior to joining JJC in 2018, she was vice president of student services at Illinois Central College (2014-18) and worked 13 years at IVCC as associate vice president for student services (2010-14), director of admissions and r02ecords (2003-10) and counselor and orientation coordinator (2001- 03).

She began her career as a school counselor at Annawan Grade School (1999-2001) and a teacher at Mendota High School (1994-99).

Morris earned a doctorate in adult and higher education and master’s in education counseling from Northern Illinois University, bachelor’s in psychology from Western Illinois University and an associate degree from IVCC. She and husband Mike have two daughters, Zoe and Caroline.