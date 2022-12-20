Police blotter: December 20, 2022

Melony S. Carver, 67, of Mendota, was charged with theft at 3:55 p.m. Monday following an investigation launched Dec. 12 at Subway, Mendota police said.
Allen L. Freeman Jr., 31, of Morris, was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt) Monday at Walmart, Ottawa police said.
Chrystal A. Pouk, 27, of La Salle, and Odyessey R. Rhodes, 33, of La Salle, were charged with retail theft at 2:08 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Jadon D. Langston, 45, of Peru, was charged with retail theft at 4:40 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Boleslaw Wroblewski, 65, of Newcastle, Ontario, Canada, was charged with retail theft at 5:02 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Kevin C. Hollinsaid, 41, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property) at 3:45 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 2100 block of Second Street, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.