Ottawa man convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault

An Ottawa man faces up to 30 years in prison after a judge found him guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Ayrimis J. Scerini, 32, of Ottawa, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault following a one-day bench trial in La Salle County Circuit Court before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.
The charge is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison and no possibility of probation. Post-trial motions and sentencing are set for Feb. 23.
Scerini, who declined to testify, showed no reaction as Ryan announced his verdict. Attorneys deferred comment until sentencing.
Scerini was charged following an investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office into an incident that took place March 5 in rural Marseilles. In a videotaped interview, the girl described an illicit act and identified Scerini as her assailant.
In a separate interview with sheriff’s investigators, Scerini initially denied any illicit contact. Then, his story migrated. He acknowledged some allegations and admitted to police forensic testing “maybe” would show contact.
Tuesday, Scerini and defense attorney Douglas Kramarsic argued the victim’s statements were unreliable. Forensically, Kramarsic argued, medical and DNA tests failed to support any of the state’s claims.
But prosecutors argued the victim provided compelling detail, and Ryan acknowledged there were “strong consistencies” between the victim and suspect statements. Ryan also found no evidence the victim’s statement was coerced.