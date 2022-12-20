La Salle County grand jury: December 20, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Christopher Perzee, 47, of Streator (driving while revoked); Beth Kerchner, 60, of Mendota (aggravated fleeing and eluding); Jeffrey Heth, 39, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Frank Kushta, 39, of La Salle (three counts of child pornography); Carly Cavanaugh, 37, of Ottawa (aggravated battery); Terence Miller, 35, of Mendota (four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Matthew Engler, 43, of Rutland (criminal trespass to a residence); Jacobe Francis, 24, of Marseilles (unlawful violation of an order of protection); Bethany Burash, 24, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Ryan Arroyo, 36, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Troy Barron, 26, of Streator (aggravated domestic battery; domestic battery); Dayquan Hughes, 21, of Peru (aggravated battery); Jeffrey Phillips, 52, of La Salle (two counts of aggravated battery).