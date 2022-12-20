IVCC to host Coffee with a Counselor in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Community College hosts Coffee with a Counselor from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St.

Students can apply, speak with a counselor, and register for spring classes.

“Coffee with a Counselor allows students to meet with a counselor, register and pay – all in one visit,” said Jeannette Phalen, Ottawa Center administrator.

Spring registration is underway for classes beginning Monday, Jan.9.

Ottawa Center’s expanded spring offerings include The Global Environment (BIO 1000 600), 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Introduction to Business Computer Systems (CSI 1002 650), 1 to 2:40 p.m. Wednesdays; English Composition I (ENG-1001-600), 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; English Composition II (ENG-1002-600), 8 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; The Art of Film (FLM 2009 600), 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays;

Introduction to Oceanography (GEL 1006 600), 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Statistics Supplement (MTH 0108 600), 1 to 1:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; General Elemental Statistics (MTH 1008 600), 1 to 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Abnormal Psychology (PSY 2006 600), 1 to 2:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Introduction to Sociology (SOC 1000 600), 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Marriage and Family (SOC-1002-600), 1 to 3:45 p.m. Fridays; and Fundamentals of Speech (SPH-1001-600), 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For information, contact Phalen at 815-224-0800 or Jeannette_phalen@ivcc.edu. Food, coffee, cocoa and prizes will be available.