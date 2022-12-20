Freezin’ for a Reezin in Ottawa nets $91,155 in donations for food pantry

As it sits Monday, the annual Freezin’ for a Reezin fundraiser in Ottawa has raised $91,155 in cash and non-perishable food items for the Community Food Basket.

Building a good chunk of that total was an $8,275 donation presented Monday by Nucor Tubular Products in Marseilles. Teams from the factory raised money and the company contributed a match donation. In the past three years, Nucor has donated more than $30,000 for Freezin’ for a Reezin.

Ottawa Community Food Basket Executive Director Marissa Vicich said the food pantry has gone from serving between 450 to 500 clients to serving more than 750 just within the last few months. The food pantry covers all of La Salle County and serves more than 750 families, and 52% of its clients are children.

Of the $91,115 raised, $73,885 of it was collected in cash donations, the other more than $17,000 is accounted for in non-perishable food items.

In the past two years during the pandemic, the fundraiser has brought in more than $100,000 for the Ottawa Community Food Basket. The WCMY radio station organized the Dec. 2 event, with volunteers collecting donations in front of the radio station and Ottawa schoolchildren providing entertainment at Washington Square the day of the event.