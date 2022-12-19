The Times Athlete of the Week: Seneca’s Kennedy Hartwig loves shoes, Mark Wahlberg and Bianchi’s BBQ chicken pizza

With 286 of a total 723 votes, Seneca girls basketball standout Kennedy Hartwig is The Times Athlete of the Week.
Hartwig continued her hot start to the season with 23 points in a comeback win over Marquette, 18 points vs. Roanoke-Benson and a team-high eight in a Saturday loss to powerhouse Annawan.
The Times Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Adam Waite (Earlville boys basketball), Braden Ellis (Seneca boys basketball) and Ava Weatherford (Ottawa girls wrestling).
Next week’s ballot will be available online via Twitter (@TT_BrianHoxsey), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Hartwig: “Kenn” and “Kendog.”
The team is off to a pretty good start this season. What have been the keys to Seneca’s success?
Hartwig: I really think the keys to our success so far has been having good and focused practices, and everyone is buying into what (Coach Brian) Holman is giving us this year. We as a group also get along way better this year and you can see that chemistry on and off the court. We do a lot of team bonding, so I really feel that has led us to success so far, and it helps a lot that all of us are hard workers.
How would you describe yourself as a basketball player?
Hartwig: I would describe myself as a very hardworking individual. I do a lot of things in my free time just to try and make myself better. I really understand the game differently than others do and I think that I am not your typical basketball player like a lot of other girls.
What is your best memory made on a basketball court so far?
Hartwig: The best memory so far that I have had is during the Roanoke-Benson game when Audry McNabb and I both made buzzer-beater shots. During that game we all played differently, and you could just see the difference in our game even when we were down, and things weren’t going our way. It was such a good moment because we were able to fight back as a team and win the game.
What is best Christmas gift you have ever received?
Hartwig: My UNC Air Jordan Low Dunks.
What’s at the top of your Christmas list this year?
Hartwig: Shoes.
What’s your favorite subject in school and why?
Hartwig: Math. As bad as I am at it, I really do enjoy it the most out of every subject that I do.
You can invite three historical figures – past or present – to have dinner with you. Who are you inviting and why?
Hartwig: Drake is the first person I would bring because he is my favorite music artist. The second would be Sabrina Ionescu because she is my favorite WNBA player and I look up to her as a player. The third would be Mark Wahlberg because he is my celebrity crush and why wouldn’t you want to go to dinner with your celebrity crush?
You’re ordering up your perfect pizza. Where’s it from and what’s on it?
Hartwig: Bianchi’s, and on my pizza would be mozzarella cheese with chicken, onions and barbecue sauce.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
Hartwig: I do not have any college plans as of right now. I am currently in the process of trying to commit to a college, and I will be pursuing my athletic career in basketball at a four-year university. I have many options right now to go and be a part of a team and I am still trying to make that decision.