Police blotter: December 19, 2022

Eric L. Brown, 42, of Mendota, was charged with DUI at 11:39 p.m. Sunday at First and Gooding streets, Ottawa police said.
Shawn P. Duffy, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with violation of bail bond Sunday in the 1000 block of Caton Street, Ottawa police said.
Timothy A. Conroy, 34, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:29 p.m. Friday at Mallick and North 25th roads, Oglesby police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.