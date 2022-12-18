The Times Area Roundup: Earlville boys rally past Mendota

At Mendota, the Earlville Red Raiders used 14 points from Diego Vazquez to upend Mendota 51-41 on Saturday afternoon.
Griffin Cook added 11 points, five assists and five steals, Adam Waite had nine points and 14 rebounds, Garret Cook had nine points and Ryan Browder scored seven in the win for Earlville (6-4).
Marquette 65, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25: At the shootout held at Eureka College Saturday, the Crusaders stayed hot with the win over the Chiefs.
Sandwich 44, Plano 40: At Sandwich, Chance Lange fired in 15 points, Evan Gottlieb 10 and Austin Marks contributed 10 rebounds as the Indians rallied in the second half to top their Route 34 rival Reapers.
Girls basketball
Hall 35, Serena 30: At Spring Valley, the Huskers dropped to 9-5 on the season with the loss. Paisley Twait led Serena with 18 points and four steals, while Jenna Setchell added 10 points and six rebounds and Makayla McNally 10 rebounds.
Sandwich 52, Plano 26: At Sandwich, a 12-4 first quarter started the Indians on their way to the win, led by 14 points and 10 rebounds from Kaylin Herren. Hannah Treptow and Lilly Geltz each pounded in 10 points for the winners.
Mendota 47, Earlville 31: At Mendota, the Red Raiders fell to 5-8 on the year despite 18 points and seven rebounds from Nevaeh Sansone. Madyson Olson chipped in 10 points, nine boards and four assists and Lexie Campbell three points and eight rebounds in defeat for Earlville.
Dakota 43, Somonauk 37: At Dakota, the Bobcats came up just short against the host Indians.
Josie Rader led Somonauk with 17 points with Katelyn Curtis popping in 15 points.
Wrestling
Coal City 51, Sandwich 21: At Coal City on Saturday, the Indians got victories from Kadin Kern at 132 (9-3), Miles Corder at 138 (4:00), Sy Smith at 145 (1:42) and Josh Lehman at 160 (3:48) in their loss to the Coalers.