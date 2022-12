Jenna V. Clark, 27, of DeKalb, was arrested 10:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 34 and East Fourth Road on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses, Mendota police said.

