Ottawa Sunrise Rotary names students of the month for December 2022

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary recognized two senior students who were selected as the December Students of the Month.

Carter Snook, a senior at Ottawa High School, plans to major in computer science at the University of Illinois. During his years of high school during the pandemic, he developed and authored his own online courses relating to Google Docs and programming concepts.

Marquette Academy Senior Lauren Machetta has been active in clubs and sports. Machetta shared her goals of attending Valparaiso University and majoring in nursing with future aspirations of being a midwife.