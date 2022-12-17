The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa boys slip past Sycamore for I-8 victory

The Ottawa boys basketball team trailed Sycamore 14-10 after one quarter and 21-16 at halftime but evened the count at 33-33 heading to the fourth. From there, the Pirates used a slim 9-8 margin to collect a 42-41 victory on Friday night to improve to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Interstate Eight Conference play.
Aiden Mucci had 13 points and six rebounds to pace Ottawa. Levi Sheehan added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Trace Roether sank a pair of 3-pointers for his six points.
Streator 72, Coal City 71: At Coal City, the Bulldogs executed and made big plays down the stretch to close out the back-and-forth Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup against the Coalers.
Logan Aukland led Streator (6-4, 5-0) with 19 points, while Nolan Lukach and Christian Benning netted 12 points each. Landon Muntz chipped in 10 points which included key baskets late in the game.
Roanoke-Benson 42, Woodland 39: At Roanoke, the Warriors trailed 15-3 after one, 24-15 at halftime and 35-27 after three in the Tri-County Conference loss to the Rockets.
Woodland (2-9, 0-3) was paced by Jonathan Moore (12 points, five rebounds), Connor Dodge (10 points), Carter Ewing (nine points, five rebounds) and Nick Plesko (eight points).
Flanagan-Cornell 42, Dee-Mack 31: At Flanagan, the Falcons (5-4, 2-2) earned the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over the visiting Chiefs.
Earlville 50, Newark 43: At Earlville, the Red Raiders improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Little Ten Conference play with the win over the Norsemen.
Garett Cook had 17 points and four assists to lead Earlville. Griffin Cook had 10 points, Adam Waite had nine points and 16 rebounds, and Ryan Browder had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Newark (6-3, 2-2) was led by Zach Carlson’s 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Joe Martin added nine points and eight rebounds.
Serena 79, DePue 22: At DePue, the Huskers shot 70 percent from the field and outscored the Little Giants 49-10 in the middle two quarters in the LTC win.
Tanner Faivre had 14 points for Serena, followed by Richie Armour (12 points), Carson Baker (11 points) and Hunter Staton (10 points, five rebounds).
Somonauk 57, Amboy 42: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 4-6 on the season in topping the Clippers.
Somonauk was led by Colton Eade (19 points, 10 rebounds), Carson Bahrey (16 points, five assists) and Westin Hannibal (six points, 11 rebounds).
Sandwich 44, Plano 40: At Sandwich, the Indians improved to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in I-8 play with the victory over the rival Reapers.
Chance Lange scored 13 points to lead Sandwich, while Evan Gottlieb added 10 points, and Dylan Young eight points and eight rebounds.
Fieldcrest 71, Cornerstone Christian Academy 67: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 5-4 on the season with the home win over the Cyclones.
Landon Modro led Fieldcrest with 18 points.
WRESTLING
Sandwich 45, Wilmington 35; Sandwich 48, Kankakee McNamara 29: At Wilmington, the Indians captured a pair of dual wins.
Bryce Decker claimed a pair of victories for Sandwich at 182 pounds, while single wins were earned by Ashlyn Strenz (113), Nate Hill (126), Jacob Cassie (132), Kadin Kern (132), Miles Corder (138), Sy Smith (145), Nolan Bobee (152), Josh Lehman (160) and Tristen King (220).
JV/SOPHOMORE BOYS BASKETBALL
Ottawa 48, Sycamore 42: At Sycamore, the Corsairs (8-1, 4-0) outscored the Spartans 15-8 in the final quarter to earn the I-8 win.
Aric Threadgill led Ottawa with 15 points and six rebounds, with Weston Averkamp adding 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyler Araujo had seven points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Evan Snook (five rebounds, four assists, four steals) and Jaxson Cooper posted six points apiece.