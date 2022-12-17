Reddick Library in Ottawa to host viewing of ‘Home Alone,’ among other activities

The following events also are scheduled the week of Dec. 19 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information. The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Hunting Party,” by Lucy Foley. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: A group of friends meet to ring in the New Year together, a tradition they began ten years ago. Amid the revelry of New Year’s Eve, the cord holding them together snaps, just as a historic blizzard seals them off from the outside world. By New Year’s Day, one of them is dead.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for a little relaxation and coloring. The library will supply everything needed.

Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22: Movie Time: “Home Alone,” all ages. Join the library for this fun interactive showing of Home Alone (Rated PG).