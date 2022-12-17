Police blotter: December 16, 2022

Bethany R. Youssi, 22, of Mendota, was charged with criminal trespass to a safe school zone and resisting arrest at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Washington Street, Mendota police said.
Roque Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass to state-supported property Thursday in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Ottawa police said.
Cody J. Crouch, 18, of La Salle, was charged with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s, 924 Shooting Park Road, Peru police said.
Jeremy V. Washburn, 32, of Peru, was charged with criminal damage and retail theft at 10:47 a.m. Monday at CVS, Peru police said. Washburn then was charged with criminal trespass to motor vehicle at 8:47pm Wednesday in the parking area at 1400 Midtown Road, Peru police said.
Pamela J. Acosta, 56, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for dog running at large at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Third and Cross streets, Peru police said.
Isido Guijosa-Reyes, 30, of Mendota was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, failure to report accident to police authority and failure to give information following a property damage accident following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday on East Third Road, a quarter mile north of North 33rd Road in Dimmick Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.