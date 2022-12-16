The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa wrestling hangs tough with Hubs; Seneca girls basketball edges Newark

At Ottawa on Thursday, the host Pirates competed well but lost to ranked Rochelle, 45-28.
“We wrestled very well tonight, making it a real nice meet even though we gave up three forfeits,” Pirates coach Pete Marx said. “We had a few matches that could have gone either way and a couple kids that were just getting over being sick that just ran out of steam in the end, [but] we came out and competed at a high level against a very solid Rochelle team.”
Ottawa’s Charles Medrow scored a win over his ranked counterpart, with additional Pirates wins coming courtesy of Dallas Harmon, Ivan Munoz, Ryan Wilson and Nico Stanfill.
Girls basketball
Seneca 61, Newark 58: At Newark, the host Norsemen and visiting Fighting Irish played a thriller, with Seneca (9-4) holding on for the win.
Kennedy Hartwig poured in 29 points to pace Seneca. Faith Baker added 15, with Ella Sterling scoring nine.
Fieldcrest 65, Ridgeview 26: At Colfax, the visiting Knights (11-0 overall, 6-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) romped again, leading by 11 at halftime and 30 heading to the fourth quarter.
Ashlyn May (17 points, six steals, five assists, five rebounds), Kaitlin White (17 points) and Haley Carver (14 points) spearheaded the Fieldcrest effort. Macy Gochanour chipped in eight points.
Dee-Mack 72, FCW 25: At Flanagan, the Falcons suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference defeat.
Serena 52, Plano 46: In nonconference play, the Huskers notched the win led by Paisley Twait (21 points, seven rebounds) and Jenna Setchell (11 points).
Reed-Custer 42, Somonauk 26: At Somonauk, Josie Rader posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for Somonauk in the home loss. Katelyn Curtis brought down seven rebounds for a Bobcats team that trailed by just two points at the half.
Boys bowling
Rochelle 3,229, Streator 3,037: At Rochelle, visiting Streator lost to its old conference rival.
Brady Grabowski’s 644 series (224, 248 high games), Anthony Dominic’s 575 (200, 217) and Cody Taylor’s 484 (203) paced the Bowlin’ Bulldogs, with Brad Minick (200) adding a high game.
Mendota 3,478, Ottawa 2,750: On Wednesday, the Pirates were topped despite Nelson Brandt’s 643 series (224, 221 high games). Robbie Burke added a 511.
JV boys bowling
Rochelle 2,160, Streator 2,049: At Rochelle, the Bullpups received a 400 series from Drew Donahue and a 346 courtesy of Robert Beringer.
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Ottawa 43, Princeton 21: At Kingman Gym, Skylar Dorsey netted 12 points, Mary Stisser 11 and Sophia Falaney 10 for Ottawa.